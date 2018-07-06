Is it worth it? Bavarian Edge

Do your kitchen knives need a makeover?

Are you struggling to cut food because your old knives are just too dull the Bavarian Edge may be the tool you need.

The Bavarian Edge claims to be the worlds best knife sharpener.

For $19.99 it promises to sharpen the dullest knives in seconds.

The product has two independent spring-action sharpeners made of ultra-hard Tungsten Carbide that flexes and contours to any blade or angle for the perfect, razor sharp edge in an instant!

Did the Bavarian Edge do what is promised? Find out in this episode of is it worth it.