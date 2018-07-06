× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, tracking storms

Tracking storms then a big cool down… It will be hot and humid again today. Highs will return to near 90, just above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, heat index values will reach to near 100 this afternoon. We will see sunshine this morning with clouds building through midday as a cold front moves our way. Scattered showers/storms will fire up and move in this afternoon to evening. The highest chance for storms will be near sunset. Strong storms are possible but severe weather is not expected.

We will start the weekend with cloudy skies and a few leftover showers Saturday morning. Skies will clear through midday with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will only reach to near 80, below normal. It will be windy tomorrow with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will drop on Sunday making it feel more refreshing for this time of year. It will still be windy Sunday with NE winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. Heat and humidity will return next week.

Today: Building Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (70%). Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies, Cooler, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 6th

1969 F2 Tornado: Prince George Co

Tropical Update

Beryl becomes the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Beryl is located about 1140 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at 14 mph. A faster WNW motion is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will remain east of the Lesser Antilles through early Sunday.

Satellite data indicate the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast today. Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken by late Saturday and become a tropical storm or degenerate into a strong open trough near the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or Monday.

5:00 AM AST Fri Jul 6

Location: 10.6°N 45.1°W

Moving: W at 14 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Showers and thunderstorms are increasing in association with a well-defined low pressure system located a few hundred miles southeast of the North Carolina coast. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days while the system moves slowly northwest and stalls or meanders near the coast of North Carolina over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

