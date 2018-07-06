Former Bethel H.S. standout transfers into ODU men’s hoops program

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced the addition of Dajour Dickens to the Monarch roster on Friday. The 7-0, 220 pound Dickens transfers to ODU from Providence College where he averaged two points and one rebound in three games before a back injury ended his season.

Dickens starred at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia. He averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds per game as a senior in 2017 and was named Bruins’ team MVP in both 2016 and 2017. He earned offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas and others out of high school. Dickens played AAU basketball in the Boo Williams program and was the #5 rated prospect in the state according to ESPN.

“We have known Dajour for years and are extremely pleased he is coming home,” Jones said. “In addition to be an outstanding rim protector, Dajour is a skilled big man with a soft shooting touch.”

He joins a recruiting class that includes 7-1 grad transfer Elbert Robinson from LSU, and incoming freshmen 6-8 Joe Reece, 6-8 Kalu Ezikpe and 6-3 Jason Wade.

“Old Dominion just felt right. I’m very comfortable with the players and coaching staff,” Dickens said. “I can’t wait to get to work and help ODU win a Conference USA Championship.”

Dickens will join a Monarch squad that returns two starters (Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith) from a team that went 25-7 in 2017-18.