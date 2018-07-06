Deputies searching for man wanted for sexual battery of child in York County

YORK Co., Va. – A man is wanted for aggravated sexual battery of a child, police said.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page saying Ronald Smalley is wanted for Felony Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The incident he is accused of happened in the 100 block of Walnut Drive on June 30.

Smalley is 30 years old, 6’3″ and about 250 pounds.

Officials said he is possibly operating a white 2006 Chrysler sedan bearing Virginia tags UZN-9109 and frequents the area of Walnut Drive in York County and the Denbigh section of Newport News.

If you know the location of Smalley call 911, or the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621