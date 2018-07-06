Arrest made in Newport News stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An arrest has been made in an April 18 stabbing in the 100 block of Candlewood Way.

Warrants were obtained on 25-year-old James Rivers, of the 800 block of Sundown Lane in Newport News, for malicious wounding. Rivers was arrested on July 5.

At approximately 10:13 p.m. on April 18, officers located the victim, a 37-year-old Hampton man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. It was reported that the victim had gotten into an argument with a male subject known to him before being stabbed.

After the stabbing, the subject left the apartment and fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition changed to non-life threatening.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the 800 block of Sundown Lane. Officers also attempted to make contact with the residence where the suspect was believed to be but got no answer.