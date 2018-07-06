73-year-old woman carrying groceries fatally struck by driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) – A 73-year-old woman died after being struck by a driver on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

Karen Grkovic was walking with groceries on Hull Street when she was struck by a driver turning off Speeks Drive.

Grkovic was transported to VCU Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle, Kevin M. Caldwell, 36, remained on scene. Caldwell, of the 10200 block of Lenadoon Drive in Chesterfield, was issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Police are still investigating the crash.