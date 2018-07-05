Woman missing out of Petersburg since Saturday may be driving blue Honda

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 60-year-old woman who vanished last week.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said Eleanor Fitzell has been missing from her home in the 2100 block of Bishop Street since Saturday, June 30.

She is described as white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair, CBS 6 reported.

“Fitzell may be traveling in a 20030 blue Honda Civic with Virginia plates VYZ-9780,” Chambliss said.

If you have seen Fitzell or have information that could help investigators, call Detective James Darrington at 804-732-4222, or contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.