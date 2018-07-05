Virginia named 8th strictest state in the US on speeding

Virginia has been named the eighth strictest state on speeding and reckless driving, according to an in-depth analysis by WalletHub. It tied with Illinois, Alabama and Washington for the position.

Before you underestimate the danger of exceeding the speed limit, consider that in 2016, speeding was a factor in 27 percent of motor vehicle crash deaths.

Speeding is costly, too. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual economic cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion.

WalletHub analyzed penalties for speeding and reckless driving in each of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with a data set ranging from what speeds are automatically considered reckless driving to how many speeding tickets it takes to earn an automatic license suspension.