Virginia Beach Police respond to reported shots fired

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officers responded early Thursday morning to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of Rex Lane.

Citizens reported hearing 10 shots as well as people screaming, and believed someone had been shot and loaded into a car.

A K-9 officer spotted a car leaving the area and stopped the vehicle, but no one inside was found to be injured.

Officers spent about an hour canvassing for victims and evidence, but neither was found. No victims and no suspect have been named.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.