Victim runs from Newport News bank after robbery, abduction suspect forced him to withdraw money

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been charged after a man reported being robbed.

On July 3 around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 12000th block of Jefferson Avenue for a robbery from an individual.

The victim, an 18-year-old Newport News man said a man pointed a firearm at him and forced him to drive to a different location.

The victim reported an unknown light-skin black male, approximately 6’2″, wearing baggy sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and a du-rag approached him holding a revolver.

Police said it was reported that the man demanded cash. The victim said he had none and the offender then forced the victim to drive to his credit union for money. At the ATM, the victim ran and called police.

Police said Michael Byrd was the suspect and he was located with the vehicle in the area. Byrd was charged with abduction by force, intimidation or deception; carjacking; and two counts of firearm: use in the commission of a felony, according to police.