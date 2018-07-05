Two Dare County residents arrested for heroin trafficking

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Two Dare County citizens were arrested July 3 for heroin trafficking.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force had previously received information about an individual selling heroin in and around Dare County, and opened an investigation. On Tuesday the investigation concluded with a traffic stop where a large amount of heroin was seized. Nags Head Police Department K-9s assisted in the case.

29-year-old Wesley Taylor Foster of Southern Shores and 35-year-old Tina Michelle Davis of Kill Devil Hills were arrested, and both were charged with felony trafficking in heroin.

Both are still in jail. Foster has a $100,000 secured bond and Davis has a $75,000 secured bond.