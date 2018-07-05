Tropical Depression forms over central tropical Atlantic

The National Weather Service said a Tropical Depression has formed over the central tropical Atlantic.

At 11 a.m. Thursday the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 10.2 North, longitude 41.4 West.

The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A fast westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a tropical storm later Thursday or on Friday.

The system is forecast to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. However, the remnant tropical wave will continue moving quickly westward, likely bringing locally heavy rains and gusty winds to portions of the Leeward Islands on Sunday and Monday.

