Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and storms to end the work week… Today’s forecast will look very similar to yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers. Highs will return to the upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will return to the mid 70s tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible.

Highs will warm to near 90 on Friday with afternoon heat index values near 100. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in. The biggest chance for rain will be Friday night.

Showers will linger for Saturday morning with chances tapering off and skies slowly clearing through the afternoon. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see sunny skies on Sunday with even lower humidity. Winds will also pick up this weekend, NE at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (70%). Highs near 90. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 5th

1974 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

2001 F0 Tornado: Wicomico Co

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles to the southwest of Bermuda are associated with a weak trough of low pressure. This system appears to be less organized, and the potential for a tropical depression to form is diminishing. However, environmental conditions are still conducive for some development before the end of the week, while the system moves WNW and then north between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States. The disturbance is then forecast to interact with a frontal system on Sunday, which should limit any additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Satellite images indicate that the shower activity associated with a small area of low pressure and a tropical wave located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles remains well organized, and a tropical depression could form at any time soon. This disturbance is forecast to move west or WNW at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. However, in a few days, the upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable, and the system is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure before it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

