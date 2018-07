Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Having a baby is a blessing and Christie and Kevin Branch couldn’t be more excited to welcome their first baby to the world.

However, things took a frightening turn when Christie delivered baby Finn at just 33 weeks and doctors discovered that Finn had complex medical issues that needed immediate attention.

Christie, Kevin and their son Finn join us to share their story and to give hope to parents in similar situations.