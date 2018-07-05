Teen on motorcycle killed in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A juvenile died in a crash that happened on June 30.

Around 6:15 p.m. police responded to the 1700 block of Mount Pleasant Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

When officers got to the scene they learned that a passenger car was traveling eastbound while a motorcycle was traveling westbound.

Police said the car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle had an adult male driving and a juvenile male passenger. Both motorcycle riders were thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact.

Police said the juvenile, James Januska Jr., later died at the hospital. The adult female driver of the car was not hurt.

Criminal charges could be pending depending on the outcome of the investigation, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. The page said that Januska’s parents donated his organs to provide the gift of life to others.

The page also said the family has no medical insurance as his father is between sales jobs and has had his own series of health challenges over the past year.