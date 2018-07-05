Portsmouth crews working two-alarm warehouse fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fire Department is at the scene of a large warehouse fire in the 4000 block of Seaguard Avenue Thursday.

The call came in at 4:04 p.m. The warehouse belongs to Marine Environmental Services.

Officials told News 3’s Kim Cung that one house in the neighborhood has been evacuated while crews work the fire. Those who were in the warehouse were safely evacuated.

Firefighters are trying to get more water down to where the fire is.

When crews first arrived, they said there was a possibility the warehouse could collapse.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews are expected to be on scene for at least a few hours.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.