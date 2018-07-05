Police: Hampton officer fatally shoots dog after it attacks woman

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police received a call in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Drive at approximately 11:41 a.m. in reference to a vicious pit bull.

According to dispatchers, the pit bull had attacked and bitten an adult female on her own property, and was roaming the area unattended.

Once police arrived, they began searching for the loose canine. When the canine was located, the officer attempted to catch it using a catch pole, but the canine began to charge the officer.

The officer retreated to the front of his vehicle with the dog in pursuit, and fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his firearm before the dog could injure him.

Members of the Division of Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and treated the victim of the canine attack for non-life-threatening injuries that she had sustained as a result of the canine bites. The police officer was uninjured during the incident.

Hampton’s Animal Control also responded to the scene, and the investigation regarding the vicious canine is still ongoing.