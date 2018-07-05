One shot and killed Wednesday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One person was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Portsmouth.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Watts Avenue a little before 11:30pm.

Officers found a man who has been shot.

The victim died before he could be transported to the hospital.

Police will not released the victim’s identity until his family has been notified.

Investigators do not have any information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

They ask if you have any information to take action against crime and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.