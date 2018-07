NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Peronne Ave for a report of a domestic-related stabbing July 2.

When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they found a 29-year-old man suffering from several non-life threatening lacerations. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, Allyson R. Lyons, 30, was arrested on July 4 and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault.