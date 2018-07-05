Neighbors still shaken after shooting death of woman in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are still investigating the death of Kelly Phillips, 36, who was found shot off East Pembroke Avenue around noon on Wednesday.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told News 3 she heard up to four gunshots while sitting on her porch.

She thought they were early Fourth of July fireworks and never thought it lead to a woman in trouble.

“She was hollering and running like someone else was shooting,” said the neighbor.

Other people who live nearby said Phillips was frantically banging on the door where she collapsed before she was found shot to the ground.

“When we heard banging, we were coming out of the kitchen and she was already there so she wasn’t standing or anything by the time we got outside,” said Kemora Jones.

Some of them conducted CPR on the victim after calling 911.

“She was still breathing, but it was like they were apart,” added Jones. “She would breathe, then it would be awhile, then she would take another one.”

First responders loaded Phillips into the ambulance took her to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators continued to search for clues in the area the next day.

The tragic death has kept neighbors on edge as they described where they live as normally quiet.

Those who knew the victim said she was a mother to two boys and a girl and that they kept to themselves.