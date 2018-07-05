Motorcyclist and animal die after loose horse ran into Northampton Co. roadway causing crash

NORTHAMPTON – A person was killed late Tuesday evening in a two vehicle crash involving a horse.

The crash happened in Birdsnest, Northampton County around 9 p.m., on northbound Route 13, south of Birdnest Drive.

A 2007 Harley Davidson and a 2005 Hyosung motorcycles were traveling northbound on Route 13, when a loose horse entered the highway, traveling westbound, officials said.

The horse was struck by the 2007 Harley Davidson. The driver was 26-year-old Shawn Michael Simpson and he was killed instantly.

The driver of the Hyosung, Constante Nicholas Stephano, attempted top avoid the crash and laid down the bike further down the road. Stephano was flown to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the horse died at the scene.