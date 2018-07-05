Missing toddler’s body found in Smith Mountain Lake

The search for a missing two-year-old boy named August Farley, who disappeared from a home on Rosewood Lane in Huddleston around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday has ended tragically.

The boy’s body was found in Smith Mountain Lake.

The boy was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Rescue crews pulled the toddler out of the lake, near the dock close to the house the Texas family was renting, CBS 6 reported.

The family told WDBJ that they were in town for a family reunion from Fort Worth, Texas and planned to go home today when they realized the boy was missing.

They said August was nicknamed “danger boy” because he was very adventurous.

Officials asked to give the family privacy at this time.