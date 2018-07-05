Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Around midnight police got a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Greenbrier Ave.

When they got there officers found a 28-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.