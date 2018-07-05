Man gets life in prison for 2017 murder of VSU student at Wendy’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a for Virginia State University student inside a busy Wendy's restaurant in Prince George County on Labor Day in 2017.

CBS 6 in Richmond reports a judge handed down a life sentence to Jules R. Moultrie III for the first-degree murder charge as well as eight additional years for two firearm counts.

Police said 20-year-old Coron Bond was fatally shot at the restaurant inside the Pilot Travel Center on County Drive on Sept. 4.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Family members said Bond was at the restaurant dropping off his girlfriend. Before the shooting, it is believed Bond's girlfriend and another Wendy's worker got into an argument.

During the altercation, the other Wendy's worker used her phone to call someone.

Jules Moultrie III then showed up and started shooting, police said.

Bond did not know Moultrie, his family members said.

"Coron was a good boy. He wasn't a street thug," his mother Corinthia Kimbrough said the day after the shooting. "He was in school. He was a good child."