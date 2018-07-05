Man arrested in connection with Hampton Fourth of July homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a woman on the Fourth of July.

62-year-old Gregory Ricardo Burwell of Hampton was taken into custody without incident at 5 p.m. He has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Reckless Handling of Firearm one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Authorities say Burwell and the victim, 36-year-old Kelly Phillips, knew each other and that a physical confrontation happened in the first block of North Cypress Street before Burwell pulled out a gun and shot her.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of E. Pembroke Avenue.

Police arrived to find Phillips in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Phillips was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Burwell is in the custody of the Hampton City Jail.

