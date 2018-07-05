Gazebo built to honor Bertie corrections officer killed in line of duty

WINDSOR, N.C. – A gazebo has been built to honor a corrections officer who was killed in the line of duty in April of 2017.

Authorities said 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Callahan was killed with a fire extinguisher when responding to a fire.

On May 18, Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor dedicated the Sgt. Meggan L. Callahan Memorial Gazebo in memory of Sgt. Callahan.

Sgt. Callahan’s family was at the dedication along with senior administrators from the Division of Prisons, other prison administrators, local law enforcement, Bertie County Commissioners and members of the community.

The gazebo’s materials were donated by Mike and Carolyn Dail, who provided the building materials and landscaping services themselves, as well as through their company, W.H. Basnight and Co. of Ahoskie.

The maintenance team at Bertie CI constructed the gazebo, which sits inside the facility’s fence near the front entrance.

Deputy Director of Prisons Annie Harvey said to keep Sgt. Callahan’s passion alive for safety and doing the job correctly, which means not only caring for other employees but keeping the community safe.

“She loved her profession,” Harvey said. “She took care of her staff. People forget someone has to take care of the inmates. We are going to do better. We must do better.”

