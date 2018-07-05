× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Thursday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM

–

LANE CLOSURES LIFTED TO EASE JULY 4 TRAVEL

VDOT suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Tuesday, July 3 until noon Thursday, July 5. Based on the traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion are likely to occur between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5.

–

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 1-7

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

o July 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure west:

· Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-64 east at end of Willoughby Bridge, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

​Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT:

o July 6, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o July 7, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.:

o July 6, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o July 7, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Exit 281A from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road will be closed as follows. A detour to Military Highway will be in place:

July 5, noon to 3 p.m.

July 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

–

CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:

The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.

Fiscal Year E-ZPass Toll Rates Non E-ZPass Toll Rates Toll

Class 1 Toll

Class 2 Toll

Class 3 Toll

Class 1 Toll

Class 2 Toll

Class 3 Opening to June 30, 2017 $1.00 $1.50 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 $4.50 July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 $1.05 $1.58 $2.63 $3.05 $3.58 $4.63 July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 $1.10 $1.65 $2.75 $3.10 $3.65 $4.75

–