First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Thursday
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 1-7
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
o July 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure west:
· Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 east at end of Willoughby Bridge, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT:
o July 6, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o July 7, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.:
o July 6, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o July 7, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Exit 281A from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road will be closed as follows. A detour to Military Highway will be in place:
- July 5, noon to 3 p.m.
- July 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:
The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.
|Fiscal Year
|E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Non E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Opening to June 30, 2017
|$1.00
|$1.50
|$2.50
|$3.00
|$3.50
|$4.50
|July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018
|$1.05
|$1.58
|$2.63
|$3.05
|$3.58
|$4.63
|July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019
|$1.10
|$1.65
|$2.75
|$3.10
|$3.65
|$4.75
