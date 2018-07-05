First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Thursday

Posted 5:52 am, July 5, 2018, by

BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM

LANE CLOSURES LIFTED TO EASE JULY 4 TRAVEL
VDOT suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Tuesday, July 3 until noon Thursday, July 5.
Based on the traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion are likely to occur between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 1-7

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

o    July  5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure west:

·         Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July  5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure I-64 east at end of Willoughby Bridge, July 5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

·         Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT:

o    July 6, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o    July 7, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.:

o   July 6, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o   July 7, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Exit 281A from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road will be closed as follows. A detour to Military Highway will be in place:

  • July 5, noon to 3 p.m.
  • July 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:

The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.

Fiscal Year E-ZPass Toll Rates Non E-ZPass Toll Rates
Toll
Class 1		 Toll
Class 2		 Toll
Class 3		 Toll
Class 1		 Toll
Class 2		 Toll
Class 3
Opening to June 30, 2017 $1.00 $1.50 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 $4.50
July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 $1.05 $1.58 $2.63 $3.05 $3.58 $4.63
July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 $1.10 $1.65 $2.75 $3.10 $3.65 $4.75