First Warning Forecast: New Tropical Storm

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

More heat and storms to end the work week… Today’s forecast will look very similar to yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers. A few storms are possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will return to the upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will return to the mid 70s tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible.

Highs will warm to near 90 on Friday with afternoon heat index values near 100. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in. The biggest chance for rain will be Friday night.

Showers will linger for Saturday morning with chances tapering off and skies slowly clearing through the afternoon. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see sunny skies on Sunday with even lower humidity. Winds will also pick up this weekend, NE at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (70%). Highs near 90. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 5th

1974 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

2001 F0 Tornado: Wicomico Co

Tropical Update

We now have the second named storm of the season. Tropical Storm Beryl (BEHR-RIL)

Satellite imagery indicates that the tropical depression has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Beryl. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 40 mph with higher gusts. It is moving west at 16 mph. An updated intensity forecast will be provided with the 500 PM.

