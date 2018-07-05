Ed Schultz, veteran broadcaster, Norfolk native, dies at 64

Ed Schultz, the veteran broadcaster from Norfolk has died at age 64.

RT America said the legendary journalist passed away Thursday at his home in Washington, D.C.

“We at RT America are sad to announce the passing of Edward Andrew Schultz. Ed Schultz passed quietly early morning on July 5 at his home in Washington, D.C. This announcement comes as a shock to all of us here at RT America,” the channel said in a statement on their site.

Schultz had a successful career reporting on politics and sports and was a well known an air personality.

He was a Maury High School graduate and grew up in the Larchmont neighborhood.