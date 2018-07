SUFFOLK, Va. – A dog sustained non-life threatening injuries during the late evening hours of July 4.

A Suffolk officer responded to a residence in the 500 block of Osceola Avenue July 5 regarding an injured dog, believed to have been wounded by a gunshot while in a pen.

The dog was transported to a local vet for emergency care. Suffolk Animal Care is handling the ongoing investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.