HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Recently the World Health Organization designated internet gaming addiction as a disease. But what does that mean and when should parents really be concerned about gaming addiction for their kids?

We ask Dr. Peter Dozier, a child psychiatrist and medical director of mental health services at CHKD (chkd.org).

Dr. Dozier recommends concerned parents check out online resources from the American Academy of Pediatrics at healthychildren.org, including an online FAMILY MEDIA PLAN.