VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The Chalk the Walk ARTsplosion takes over the Virginia Beach Boardwalk from 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday, July 7, 2018, as artists and “wanna-be artists” gather to turn the boardwalk into an impromptu canvas of color.

To get us ready, we have a live chalk art demonstration throughout the show with the 2017 winner of the Amateur Division, Nicholas Danzi.

For more info visit www.beachstreetusa.com.

The arts comes together during the show...