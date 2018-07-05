14-year-old shot in foot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a child was shot in the 200 block of Don Eve Court Thursday.

The call came in at 7:26 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 14-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left foot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

