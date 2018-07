MIAMI, Fla. – Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez entered Wednesday with a batting average of just .198, the worst on the Rays’ roster.

While Gomez registered multiple hits in Tampa Bay’s 3-0 loss at Miami, none of them will raise his batting average. The ‘hits’ Gomez tallied? They came vs. the dugout cooler.

After striking out in the second inning, Gomez takes out his frustrations by slugging coolers in Tampa’s dugout. Gomez went 0-for-3 in the game, lowering his average to .195.