Virginia senators announce $2.5 million to open Eastern Shore medical and dental facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced a $2.5 million dollar loan for Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. to open a new health care facility in Eastville, Virginia, offering affordable medical and dental care.

The new center will replace the aging Bayview and Franktown Community Health Center with a facility that offers expanded operating hours, more lab services, increased access to dental care and opportunity to incorporate telemedicine (which allows them to treat patients from a distance) in their practice.

“We are pleased to support efforts to launch a new health care facility on the Eastern Shore to help meet the shortage of medical and dental care in the area and encourage more health care providers to expand coverage to the region,” the senators said in a joint statement.

The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development. Additional funding for the health care facility comes from Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc., as well as private corporations and foundations.