Virginia Living Museum invites visitors to the North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is inviting guests to join it for its 27th annual North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count in the Blue Ridge Mountains on Saturday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The nationwide activity will let participants be part of counting, identifying, collecting and releasing butterflies, while also enjoying the native insects and flowers along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This full-day trip will include driving to several sites, then hiking along short and hilly meadows and forested trails. Participants will board a Virginia Living Museum nature bus and will be asked to bring a packed lunch. The Museum will provide coolers, and a fast-food dinner stop will be made on the way back to the Museum.

The Family Butterfly Count is $45 per person with a $10 discount for VLM members. Members must be sure to “sign in” in the upper right corner of the Museum website to receive the discount on the checkout page. The minimum age is 12 years old, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration for the Family Butterfly Count in the Blue Ridge Mountains is now open with limited spots available here. For more information visit thevlm.org or call 757-595-1900.