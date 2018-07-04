× Virginia Beach paramedics respond to injured person on tour vessel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach paramedics responded to a tour vessel where a person on board was suffering from a seizure.

Officials say that Virginia Beach Fireboat 12 responded to the vessel off Rudee Inlet.

The person was on board the 65 foot Atlantic Explorer tour boat with the Marine Science Museum. The VB Police Marine boat and fire boat assisted with removing the person from the tour boat and onto the fireboat, according to officials.

The condition of the injured person is not known at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.