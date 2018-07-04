Police reach protester on the Statue of Liberty

A woman who was part of a group of protesters climbed up to the robes of the Statue of Liberty Wednesday and declared that she won’t come down until “all the children are released” in a protest over the separation of migrant families on the border was taken into custody after a standoff with police.

Authorities had tried to talk the woman down but she refused to leave. For nearly two hours, she crossed the base of the statue, at times sitting in the folds of the statue’s dress and under Lady Liberty’s sandal. Finally, officers with ropes and climbing gear reached her. They put a harness and ropes on her in preparation for bringing her down.

The woman is affiliated with Rise and Resist, an organizer of the group, Martin Joseph Quinn, told CNN. But, Quinn said, her climb was not part of the planned protest. “She climbed without our knowledge. It was not part of our action. We are deeply concerned for her safety,” Quinn said.

Earlier, other protesters unfurled a banner over a railing around the base of the statue saying “Abolish ICE!” At least seven people were arrested on Liberty Island and the site was closed to visitors.

At one point, the woman walked back and forth under Lady Liberty’s sandal and then sat down and appeared to unfurl a small flag or banner.

Law enforcement officials were seen mounting a ladder to the base of the statue and talking to the woman, who was sitting in the folds of the statue’s gown.

Liberty Island has been evacuated while they attempt to get her down, according to Jerry Willis with the National Park Service.

The NYPD says three of its emergency service units and a harbor unit are on scene.