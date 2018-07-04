× Portsmouth firefighters respond to ceiling fan fire

Portsmouth, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a fire around 7 a.m. Wednesday due to a malfunctioning ceiling fan.

Officials say that the fire was in the 4900 block of Briarwood Lane and that when crews arrived, light smoke was coming from the home.

There was one elderly resident in the home at the time of the fire but was able to get out of the home during the incident.

No one was injured and the resident was not displaced because of the fire.