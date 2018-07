× Onancock officials respond to entrapment

ONANCOCK, Va. – Firefighters and other first responders worked to free an entrapped driver after a single-car accident at 27353 Bobtown Rd Wednesday morning.

Officials say the accident happened around 7 a.m.

One patient was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials did not say what caused the car crash.