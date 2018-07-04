NASA Langley testing robotic arm for future space missions

Red flags are up in Sandbridge due to rough surf and high winds

HAMPTON, Va. – NASA’s Langley Research Center is in the middle of testing new technology, including a high tech robotic arm.

The project is in hopes of advancing technologies to be able to autonomously construct large platforms in space, which is being conducted in collaboration with industry partners, according to NASA.

NASA most recently tested its Tension Actuated in Space MANipulator (TALISMAN), using it to demonstrate deployment of a solar array.

NASA is also testing the Strut Assembly, Manufacturing, Utility & Robotic Aid (SAMURAI) and NASA Intelligent Jigging and Assembly Robot (NINJAR) to demonstrate autonomous truss building.

