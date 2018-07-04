× Massive flag display in Virginia Beach to honor those who have fallen

Virginia Beach, Va – Flags are flying high this Independence Day throughout Hampton Roads but there is one display that has a special meaning outside of the Eastern Shore Chapel off Laskin Road.

It’s called the Field of Flags and it’s remembering the Americans who gave their lives for this country since 911 in mostly Iraq and Afghanistan.

Church member Elizabeth Brown said they put the display up around Memorial Day and taken it down after the 4th of July.

“It’s a tangible reminder of how many we lost,” said Brown, “There are a lot of military tires obviously being where we are.”

For her family the painful loss of Lieutenant. Robert Forwalder back in 1993 when his aircraft crashed into the sea after a flight mission to Bosnia.

Four other men also died and the flag has great meaning to so many Hampton Roads families.

“They’re protecting us and keeping us safe,” said 8-year-old Riley Stegall.

Riley and his little sister Eriss were brought to the Field of Flags Wednesday by their mom.

“I love how the flags look and I try to bring them out every year,” said Erica Stegall.

Many others have stopped by in years past to remember and reflect.

“I think this is the kind of thing that unifies people,” said Brown.

The Church has been doing this since 2012 and said this year they sadly added 35 new flags.

“We keep hoping as time goes by we won’t have to add as many. We would like to think that we find peace at some point,” said Brown.

Church leaders said they’ll be taking the flags down next Sunday.