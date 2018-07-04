Make your mark at NC Aquarium’s “Art and the Ocean Day”

MANTEO, N.C. – The ocean and the life it supports has provided inspiration for artists throughout the ages. On July 19, guests to the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island can be part of that tradition at “Art and the Ocean Day.”

Throughout the day, guest artists and aquarium staff will lead participants in art activities and crafts. Guests can learn how to sketch an animal with an up-close session with one of the aquarium’s ambassador animals, find out how an artist makes glass art inspired by sea coral and participate in art and craft activities that spotlight oceans and ecosystems.

Visits by legendary historical figures will abound, including a live appearance by Spanish Captain Juan Bonilla, host of the aquarium’s Sea Treasures Gallery. Guests can even meet the infamous pirate Blackbeard and hear him talk about his life and exploits.

Art and the Ocean Day was conceived by the aquarium’s education staff as a way to bring art activities into the unique surroundings of the aquarium. It is also a good way to make personal connections to the ocean.

“Art, music and performance have always allowed us to have a closer and more intimate understanding of the subjects that inspire us,” said educator Paul Mazzei. “We want people to have fun, get creative and engage with the fascinating world of the ocean.”

“Art and the Ocean Day” will take place at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island on Thursday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and is included with regular admission.