NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A planned bridge replacement project will impact traffic on Huntington Avenue for about a year.

The city will replace the Huntington Avenue Bridge, which was built in 1899. The yearlong project will make commuting on Huntington Avenue safer, but will close the road between 39th Street and 42nd Street during constriction.

Residents, commuters and shipbuilders should be aware that there will be detours along the avenue.