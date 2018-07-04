× First Warning Forecast: Great Night For Fireworks

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Typical summer weather for the 4th of July… Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. With the humidity, heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers. A stray storm is possible but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will return to the mid 70s tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible.

It will remain hot and humid for the end of the work week. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Thursday with afternoon heat index values in the upper mid to 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers/storms.

Highs will warm to near 90 on Friday with afternoon heat index values near 100. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Friday afternoon as a cold front moves in. The biggest chance for rain will be Friday night to Saturday morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers/storms. Rain chances will taper off through the day. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop into the low 80s. Clouds will clear out on Sunday with low rain chances. Winds will also pick up this weekend, NE at 10 to 20 with higher gusts.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 4th

1967 F3 Tornado: Accomack Co

1981 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

2001 F1 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

We are watching an area of cloudiness and showers a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Although this disturbance is currently disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conducive for a low pressure system to form by late this week in the area southwest of Bermuda. The system is then forecast to move generally north over the weekend and begin interacting with a frontal system on Sunday, which would limit any additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

We are also watching a tropical wave and a small area of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although satellite images show some signs of organization, the disturbance is moving WNW toward an area unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.