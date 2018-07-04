Elizabeth City Police searching for shooting suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last month.

Detectives have obtained warrants for 30-year-old Stephon Trevor Ellis for Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharge a Weapon into an Occupied Property causing Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a call of shots fired around 5:13 p.m. on Monday, June 4. They arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim in a grey 2013 Nissan Sentra that had been hit by gunfire.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Darryl Kevin Mullen, Jr. of Elizabeth City. He was shot in his upper body multiple times.

Authorities say Ellis is known to travel between Elizabeth City and Kings County, New York. Ellis may be driving a dark-colored (possibly black) 2008 Jaguar XJ four-dour with a personalized North Carolina license plate reading MOOLA.

Officials are urging people to use extreme caution if encountering Ellis because he may be armed.

Anyone who has information about this shooting or is aware of Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

