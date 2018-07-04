Early morning shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say when they arrived at the Best Western at the 1300 block of Atlantic Ave, they found one victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second victim was grazed during the shooting, but refused medical treatment.

Police have three people in custody for questioning. The incident remains under investigation.