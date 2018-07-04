Area pet rescue finds new home in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – From newborn puppies to dogs who once called the streets their home, GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center in Norfolk cares for them all. But a few weeks ago, their future was unknown.

“At the time we had over 40 dogs with an eight-week notice to get out and find a place to go,” explained rescue founder, Georgia Obanous.

According to Obanous, she was forced to leave the Virginia Beach space she rented because of problems with the building. With no new location lined up, the fate of her rescues were at stake.

“That’s a death sentence for our dogs,” said Obanous. “How do you find somewhere in eight weeks that’s available, zoned correctly and fits more than 40 dogs?”

Despite the challenge, she didn’t give up. Within weeks she found a new location in Norfolk and made a rent-to-own agreement with the property owner. While grateful for the location, a lot of work has to be done to make the space a comfortable setting for dogs. With the eight-week clock still ticking, money and time are limited.

“We didn’t have time to fundraise to get the building ready for the dogs we had to get them over,” she said.

Now the money Obanous had saved is going to fix up the property instead of buying it out right. She says they need around $35,000 to purchase the property and make it a home for the dogs. For now, they are fundraising while renovating and caring for their rescues.

“Once we sign those papers, it will be our property for years to come,” explained Obanous. “We won’t have to worry about someone saying, ‘Hey you have to get it out.’ It will be our property and everything we put in will be for us and the dogs that we have now.”

More about the rescue and information about donating to GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center can be found on their Facebook page.