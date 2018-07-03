Woman caught in crossfire outside Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are searching for the person who shot a woman Monday evening.

The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Military Highway and Campostella Road.

Police were called for a report of an adult female with a gunshot wound.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that she was leaving a residence in the 2000 block of Reid Street when a shooting occurred between unknown subjects.

She apparently was caught up in the crossfire and sustained severe but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.