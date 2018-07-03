Woman hit by train in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman was hit by a train in the area of High Street and Virginia Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:29 p.m.

Authorities say the train was stopped at the time of the incident.

According to Portsmouth Police, the woman was taken to a local hospital with an injury to her lower body. While her injuries have been described as “serious,” they do not appear to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

